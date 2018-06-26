Hybrid G "Z"



Toyota City, Japan, June 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces the launch of the new Corolla Sport in Japan at Toyota Corolla dealers nationwide. An Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) Corolla is scheduled for release in August.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HybridGZ.jpgHybrid G "Z"With the advent of a new mobility society, the automotive industry is changing significantly. The new Corolla Sport makes its debut as a first-generation connected car, connecting people, communities, and cars, while offering individually tailored services for safety, security, comfort, and convenience. The Corolla Sport is not just a means of transportation; it offers a brand new relationship between people and cars.The Corolla Sport, faithful to its name, adopts a sporty design. As a global sports car backed by a total of one million kilometers of test driving in five continents, anyone in the world can enjoy driving it, whatever the environment.The first-generation Corolla was developed with the passion to pave the way for a motorized society in Japan. Debuting in 1966 with the concept of 'mobilizing Japan,' the Corolla marks its 52nd anniversary this year. Today, Corolla has become a globally loved car, with longtime strong sales, boasting a total of over 46 million vehicle sales(3) in more than 150 countries and regions. Yoshiki Konishi, the chief engineer in charge of development, explains: "The Corolla has changed with the times. The new Corolla Sport continues the Corolla 'fun to drive' DNA and integrates connected functions toward the future of mobility. I want people to experience both the history and the future woven by the Corolla when they drive it."Leading the way as a first-generation connected car and the 12th generation Corolla, the long awaited Corolla Sport, first unveiled in New York in March 2017, is now available in Japan, offering a brand new relationship between cars and people as a straightforward car for a new generation.In Toyota Corolla dealerships nationwide, customers can enjoy events that connect with the Corolla Sports name, such as e-sports experience.Sales Outline- Sales outlets Toyota Corolla dealers across Japan- Monthly sales target for Japan 2,300 units- Reveal event at dealers Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8Assembly Plant- Tsutsumi Plant, Toyota Motor Corporation(1) Data Communication Module(2) Toyota New Global Architecture. Toyota's company-wide global program to structurally transform automobile design. The goal of TNGA is to dramatically improve the basic performance and marketability of Toyota vehicles by redeveloping powertrain units and vehicle platforms and reconceiving overall vehicle optimization(3) As of the end of May 2018 according to Toyota Motor CorporationAbout ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.