Streamlined processes and automation with Lanetix increases productivity, responsiveness and accountability to delight customers

Jan de Rijk Logistics migrated its opportunity management processes on to the Lanetix cloud-based customer lifecycle CRM platform. In order to keep up with the continuous growth as a result of both acquiring and integrating new businesses and successful business development, Jan de Rijk Logistics implemented the Lanetix digital platform to standardize processes, create visibility, and increase accountability.

Through the Lanetix CRM Workflow, Collaboration and Stage Gate solutions, Lanetix enables Jan de Rijk Logistics to:

Collaborate on opportunities across teams and roles to increase the quality, time to respond and accuracy of the quotations for prospects and customers

Save hours of work every month with creating pipeline and activity reports that are now automatically generated and distributed across teams and senior management

Provide sales managers with real time insights from their desktop and mobile device into sales activity around their most important customers

"Lanetix helps us consolidate our systems, processes and data into a single tool with a 360 degree view of our prospects and customers," Robert Kleppers, Commercial Director at Jan de Rijk Logistics, explained. "Because of Lanetix's exclusive focus on the logistics industry, we can leverage their industry knowledge and best practices to move faster and respond to market trends before our competitors."

"We've taken a step forward in our business," said Sebastiaan Scholte, CEO of Jan de Rijk Logistics and Chairman of The International Air Cargo Association. "Implementing Lanetix is part of our effort to invest in systems to create sustained, profitable growth."

"Lanetix is delighted to work with Jan de Rijk Logistics and welcomes Sebastiaan Scholte to our Advisory Board," added Lanetix President and Founder, John Golob. "We view our partnership with Jan de Rijk Logistics as a validation of our commitment to the logistics industry, and the power of enterprise cloud software. We look forward to working together for many years to come."

About Jan de Rijk: Jan de Rijk Logistics, located in The Netherlands, is a leading European transport and logistics service provider, operating with a large, modern and diverse fleet of 1,000 vehicles throughout Europe. The company also provides warehouse services and retail distribution. Jan de Rijk Logistics has 27 offices in 14 countries and more than 1,300 employees across Europe. Learn more at janderijk.com.

About Lanetix: Lanetix is the world's only CRM software exclusively for the global logistics and transportation industry. The Lanetix suite of software increases bid desk and Global Tender win rates, drives customer accountability while reducing fall downs, eliminates scope creep and compresses the QBR process from months to hours. Freight forwarders, carriers, domestic brokerage, LTL and intermodal providers turn to Lanetix, instead of form-based CRM's built for discrete manufacturers. With thousands of subscribers across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Lanetix is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Vertical Ventures, B-Capital, Jackson Square Ventures, Primera Capital and Manzanita Capital. Learn more at lanetix.com.

