FinancialForce.com, Inc.: Customers Benefit from Strong FinancialForce/ADP Partnership

57% of FinancialForce HCM customers migrating to ADP's integrated Payroll and HCM solution

Product integration provides seamless experience between FinancialForce and ADP Workforce NOW and ensures a single employee record

LAS VEGAS (FINANCIALFORCE COMMUNITY LIVE), June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce (https://www.financialforce.com/), a leading customer-centric ERP and Professional Service Automation (PSA) cloud solution native to the Salesforce Platform, announced that 57 percent of its HCM customers have migrated or expressed strong interest in migrating to ADP (https://www.adp.com/). A year ago, FinancialForce (https://www.financialforce.com/about/press-center/release/financialforce-partners-with-adp-to-deliver-best-in-class-human-capital-management-solutions/) partnered with ADP (https://www.financialforce.com/about/press-center/release/financialforce-partners-with-adp-to-deliver-best-in-class-human-capital-management-solutions/), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, to bring best-in-class payroll and HCM capabilities to its cloud ERP suite and client base.

"Our partnership with ADP has exceeded expectations, giving migrated customers a broader array of HCM services," said Johnny Ola, vice president, Global Alliances and Business Development at FinancialForce. "With combined FinancialForce Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Financial Management products, we're helping our mutual customers gain more value from their ERP technology investments. Customer interest in our joint solutions continues to accelerate because of the value they deliver. We're proud of our partnership with ADP and we are committed to further innovations to support our customers."

The two companies collaborated on critical product roadmap decisions over the past year and are proud to introduce new capabilities that enhance employee and resource management, while providing users with the speed and accuracy essential for success in today's digital economy.

"We are excited this new integration with FinancialForce extends our global reach and enables clients to leverage unparalleled ADP employee data to streamline their HR processes," said Adam Bush, VP Client & Associate Innovation National Accounts Services at ADP. "As we now adopt PSA to enhance our service business here at ADP, we have the confidence that the innovation between our two companies is unmatched in the industry."

This strategic partnership is providing comprehensive benefits to customers that have fully migrated. "Integrating our PSA and HR systems has created predictability and efficiency in a key process for us: getting new hires up and running quickly, and getting them scheduled and billable on client work as soon as possible," said Richard Tolocka, vice president Technology Operations at Phase 2 Technology. "The ability to keep financial data about each resource in sync across two systems is a game-changer."

Customers of the FinancialForce PSA and Financial Management Solutions may now connect to ADP Workforce Now (https://www.adp.com/solutions/midsized-business/products/workforce-now/overview.aspx) as part of the FinancialForce Spring 2018 product release. New features include:

Single Worker Record from ADP Integration to PSA Resource : The worker record of every employee is seamlessly connected between ADP and FinancialForce, so that the same person in ADP's payroll and HCM application is maintained in PSA. The Worker to Resource workflow allows ADP to act as the system of record for all personnel data, including new hires, data & demographic changes, and employment status changes. All updates are automatically shared between the two systems, providing a seamless customer experience.





The two companies will continue to provide innovative offerings that are critical to services companies. ADP has recently begun implementing FinancialForce PSA to consolidate project resource management. And FinancialForce, which has been an ADP customer for several years, is now extending its use of ADP services to introduce broader HR system capabilities with a planned go-live this summer.

