OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF ALDO KALULU TO FC BASEL 1893



Lyon, 26 June 2018



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Aldo Kalulu to FC Basel for €2.1 million plus an earn-out on the capital gain connected with any future transfer.

Trained at the OL Academy, the 22-year-old striker will now compete in the Swiss Super League.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Aldo and wish him all the best for this next step in his professional career.







