OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF ALDO KALULU TO FC BASEL 1893


Lyon, 26 June 2018


Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Aldo Kalulu to FC Basel for €2.1 million plus an earn-out on the capital gain connected with any future transfer.

Trained at the OL Academy, the 22-year-old striker will now compete in the Swiss Super League.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Aldo and wish him all the best for this next step in his professional career.


OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.olweb.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Allshares, CAC Consumer Services, CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-53926-olg-260618-transfert-d_aldo-kalulu-gb.pdf

