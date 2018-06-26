SYDNEY, June 26, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia-Pacific specialist CRO Novotech announced today at DIA Global Annual Meeting (24- 28 June 28, 2018, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center) that it has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) with five of the leading medical institutions in the region. The MOU partnership program is designed to give Novotech clients access to more 1.4 billion patients, and specialist investigators with advanced clinical research sites.Novotech made the announcement at the DIA conference (Booth 1904). https://novotech-cro.com/welcomeNovotech Director of Business Development Barry Murphy who is attending the conference said:"Novotech has now signed five MOUs with medical institutions across the region with two more being signed in Thailand and the Philippines next month.""Asia is the highest growth region for clinical research in the world, and as the Asia-Pacific CRO, we bring access to the key sites and KOLs to our clients via well-developed partnerships and relationships on the ground in Asia. Our MOUs further formalise these relationships.""Some of the new MOUs are with the largest institutes in the region, such as the China Medical University Hospital in Taiwan which has more than a 2,000-bed facilities with dedicated clinical trials centres."The partnerships are designed to give Novotech clients:- Faster start-up times- Access to significant patient database- World-class clinical research - regulatory compliance with FDA, PMDA and EMEA- Outstanding recruiters across many therapeutic areas: breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, Hepatitis, SLE, RA, Stroke, Diabetes, etc.- Leading principal investigatorsThe partnerships involve the provision of professional and medical clinical trial advice to the Novotech team including feasibility, principal investigator selection, and assistance with patient recruitment, while Novotech will promote the clinical research capabilities of these institutions internationally.Novotech Executive Director, Asia Operations Dr. Yooni Kim said:"The partnerships mean Novotech has dedicated clinical experts within these leading hospital organisations to support and prioritise rapid clinical processes for Novotech biopharma clients," Dr. Kim said."Novotech is the Asia-Pacific CRO, so is committed to establishing ongoing engagement with leading medical institutions in each country across the Asia-Pacific region. We have offices and teams on the ground as well as MOUs and long-term relationships with major hospitals that directly benefit our clients.""Our in-country relationships enable a more comprehensive understanding of local regulatory changes, access to leading PIs, strong site connections, and productive patient populations to deliver success for our clients within timelines and budgets."Novotech is the Asia-Pacific specialist contract research organization (CRO) established in 1996, headquartered in Australia with offices in 11 countries across the region.See the latest data on Asia clinical trials here: http://www.novotech-cro.com/resources.About Novotech - www.novotech-cro.comHeadquartered in Sydney, Novotech is internationally recognised as the leading regional full-service contract research organisation (CRO). With a focus on clinical monitoring, Novotech has been instrumental in the success of hundreds of Phase I - IV clinical trials in the Asia Pacific region.Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech's strong Asia Pacific presence includes running clinical trials in all key regional markets. Novotech also has worldwide reach through the company's network of strategic partners.For RFP enquiries: see https://novotech-cro.com/welcomeNovotech DIA ContactDirector of Business DevelopmentBarry MurphyBarry.Murphy@novotech-cro.com415-527-8320Media ContactSusan Fitzpatrick-Napierteam@dmgpr.comAU: +61 2 8218 2144USA: +1 415 951 3228Asia: +65 3159 3427Source: NovotechCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.