HONG KONG, June 26, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The popular Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo will return this summer from 18 to 24 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Expo features some 130 exhibitors showcasing sports and leisure products and services from more than 160 brands. In addition, more than 40 events will be organised on-site to provide visitors of all ages with a new shopping and leisure experience and a fun summer activity."When we launched the Sports and Leisure Expo last year, it met with enthusiastic support from visitors, whose keen participation livened up the fair. Many exhibitors said that the results surpassed their expectations, and that they were able to collect invaluable feedback on their products and services from consumers," said Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC. "Following the success of the inaugural event, the HKTDC will once again organise the Expo alongside the Hong Kong Book Fair this year while expanding the scale of the Expo. Apart from being extended to seven days -- opening on the same day as the Book Fair - it will be moved to the fifth floor of the HKCEC to accommodate more exhibitors." Mr Chau added that the 2018 Expo will showcase a greater variety of sports and leisure products, arts and hobby supplies, and sports and interest classes. Product demonstrations, experiential activities and workshops will also be arranged at the fairground.Eight Themed Zones to Feature New Sports and Leisure Products and ServicesThis year's Sports and Leisure Expo will feature eight themed zones: the Japan Pavilion, Board Games, Fun & Play, Photography World, Outdoor Adventure, Sports Hub, Health & Fitness, and Handicraft Market. Visitors can explore the zones that cater to their interests. Some exhibitors will offer free demonstrations or trials.A strong line-up is expected at the Japan Pavilion. In addition to the Japan National Tourism Organisation and the Kadokawa Corporation -- one of Japan's four largest publishers -- 17 cities and prefectures will join the pavilion as exhibitors. Virtual-reality tours will be offered to help visitors appreciate Japanese culture and landmarks.At the new Board Games zone, People On Board will partner with the MTR to set up a gigantic board game. Collaborating with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the company will also unveil an animal rescue board game. New board games from Taiwan will also be showcased by other exhibitors in the zone.Free Trials of Trending Games, 40+ On-site ActivitiesExhibitor Safe Archery Fun will introduce HADO, an emerging e-sport from Japan that combines augmented reality and wearable technology. Players can play a dodgeball-like game against one another. Another exhibitor, GoNature HK Ltd, will set up a six-metre-tall rock-climbing wall for visitors to try free of charge.In addition to arranging for trainers to demonstrate various fitness routines, exhibitor Street Workout Hong Kong will hold the Hong Kong qualifying competitions for the Street Workout Power & Strength and Freestyle World Championships on-site. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Sports Institute will exhibit the medals and gears of star athletes, such as Wong Kam-po and Sarah Lee.Other demonstrations, experiential activities and games available include lawn bowls, Taspony, dragon boat rowing machine workout, Krav Maga, simulated golf, Dodgebee, DIY badge making, archery and cycling contests, offering plenty of fun to children and adults alike.Furthermore, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will provide visitors with the opportunity to try a variety of e-sports.Apart from the wide array of shopping choices, interest classes, demonstrations and free trials offered by exhibitors, the HKTDC will organise more than 40 on-site activities including photography classes, handicraft workshops, health talks and lucky draws.Star Athletes to Share Career StoriesDuring the Expo, the HKTDC will invite local star athletes to host sharing sessions. Speakers who will share the stories of their athletic careers include Chan Yuen-ting, the first female coach of a men's professional association football team in Hong Kong; Steve Lo, Hong Kong's first Marathon Grand Slam winner; and Wong Hiu-ying, a Hong Kong Gymnastics athlete. Also hosting sharing sessions will be Ada Tsang, Hong Kong's first female to summit Mount Everest; Fung Wah-tim, marathon coach; and Chan Ka-ho and Christy Yiu, members of the Hong Kong Athletic Team.The fourth day (21 July) will feature a National Geographic Photography Forum titled "The 300,000-kilometer Photo-shooting Project", where host Ivan Tsoi, Operation Director (HK) of National Geographic magazine, and photographer Eddy Li will exchange photography tips and stories.One Ticket, Two FairsThe 28th Hong Kong Book Fair will be held alongside the Sports and Leisure Expo from 18 to 24 July at the HKCEC. The HKTDC will continue to implement the "one ticket, two fairs" arrangement to offer visitors, especially youths, a range of excellent summertime activities to cultivate their diverse interests in reading, sports, outdoor activities and handicrafts.The 2nd Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo18-24 July 2018 (Wednesday to Tuesday)Opening Hours: 18-23 July: 10am-8pm; 24 July: 9am-5pmVenue: Halls 5DE, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreAdmission: Visitors with valid Hong Kong Book Fair tickets can visit the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo on the same day.Hong Kong Book Fair tickets: Adult: HK$25; Child: HK$10 (primary school students / children under 1.22m tall)* Children aged under 3 and seniors aged 65 or above will be admitted free of charge.Ticketing: Tickets are available now at Hong Kong Ticketing and designated 7-Eleven and Circle K stores. Visitors can also purchase tickets on-site at the fairground ticket office.Admission e-tickets are also available via the Tap & Go mobile wallet and the Octopus App. For details, please visit the Tap & Go and Octopus websites.Fair Websites:Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo: http://www.hktdc.com/hksportsleisureexpoHong Kong Book Fair: http://www.hkbookfair.comPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2KdVz4Q 