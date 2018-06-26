Regulatory News:

During the third annual World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) an international event on nuclear power, Orano has won a first prize.

About 150 innovative projects were competing in four categories: innovation, nuclear safety, skills management and operational excellence.

During the WNE Awards ceremony, a jury of internationally renowned experts awarded a prize to Orano in the innovation category for its NanoPix camera. NanoPix, co-developed with CEA List, is an ultra-compact gamma camera used to provide support for nuclear investigation operations. The system superimposes a real image and a dose rate curve expressed by a colored patch, allowing the identification of irradiating points in highly restricted zones or on equipment.

Philippe Knoche, Orano CEO, commented: "Orano received recognition once again at the second WNE Awards event. I would like to congratulate all the teams for their dynamism. On an energy market undergoing major changes, innovation is our future, enabling us to improve the safety and productivity of our plants and the competitiveness of our services. By innovating on a daily basis, we are seeking to respond to the precise needs of our customers, as well as push ourselves to invent the new activities of tomorrow."

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

