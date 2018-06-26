The global mezcal market is expected to register a CAGR of around 22% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006367/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global mezcal market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the new product launches and product innovation. The global increase in the product demand has contributed to new product launches. The existing market vendors are concentrating on improving their existing offers or launching innovative products that appeal to the evolving taste preferences of their key target segments.

This market research report on the global mezcal market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the premiumization trend in mezcal industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global mezcal market:

Global mezcal market: Premiumization trend in the mezcal industry

Over the past five years, the trend of premiumization has been increasing in the mezcal industry, which has been vital in changing the overall performance of the mezcal market in different regions of the world. The demand for premium mezcal products has grown immensely in Western European countries such as the UK, Germany, Belgium, Spain, and France.

"A Mexico based mezcal vendor has emerged as a key player in the premium mezcal market in Mexico. The company is continuously focusing on adopting techniques such as strong and innovative branding and attracting consumers' interest by using ingredients such as cane sugar in its mezcal products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic beverages.

Global mezcal market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mezcal market based on product type (joven, reposado, and anejo) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major product types, the joven segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 83% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to decrease by more than 3% by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global mezcal market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of more than 84%. It was followed by the EMEA and APAC region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006367/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com