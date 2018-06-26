Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (the "Company" or "C21") announces the grant, pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan, of options to certain eligible directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase a total of 1,940,000 common shares, exercisable in whole or in part on or before June 25, 2021 at an exercise price of $2.80 per share.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Robert Cheney"

Robert Cheney, CEO, President, Director

For more information contact:

Robert Cheney

Tel: (604) 336-8613

The CSE has not accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.