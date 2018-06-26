Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Michael Kovacs, president & CEO of Harvest Portfolios talks about the company's approach to grow capital in the long-term and generate income consistently.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/harvest-portfolios-ceo-clip-90-sec/

Harvest Portfolios is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of June 25 - July 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Harvest Portfolios (TSX: HBF)

Harvest ETF's are actively managed simple investment solutions focused on providing long term growth with attractive income opportunities.

At Harvest Portfolios, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over the long term.

harvestportfolios.com

