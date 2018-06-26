The global smart home weather station and rain gauge market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006396/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart home weather stations and rain gauge market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design. Vendors that offer smart weather stations and rain gauges are currently focusing on continuous technological innovations to add more value by introducing smart products that enhance their functionality. The concept of controlling home products through the Internet and smartphones has attracted considerable consumer attention in recent times.

This market research report on the global smart home weather station and rain gauge market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights product bundling to create product differentiation as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart home weather station and rain gauge market:

Global smart home weather station and rain gauge market: Product bundling to create product differentiation

Product bundling is a prominent marketing strategy where players offer one or more services or products together at a combined price, which is relatively lower than the sum of the individual prices. The strategy behind product bundling is to create product differentiation and enhance the customer value. Vendors in the market are adopting product bundling to sell smart home weather stations and rain gauges.

"The innovation in features and user interfaces of voice-based speakers is trending in the market. The voice-controlled speakers allow users to control the device features and functions from any part of the home without any hassle while doing other work," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances.

Global smart home weather station and rain gauge market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart home weather station and rain gauge market by product (smart weather stations and smart rain gauge) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The smart weather stations segment accounted for the largest share of the market with over 89% of the market share in 2017. The market share of this segment is expected to increase further over the forecast period due to the high-speed internet connectivity and the presence of forward-looking consumers.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017. The region accounted for 47% of the market followed by EMEA and APAC. The increase in adoption of smart connected products and better Internet connection is enabling the Americas to lead the global smart home weather station and rain gauge market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006396/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com