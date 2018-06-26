Technavio analysts forecast the global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market to generate a revenue of around USD 1.17 billion by 2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006400/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emergence of artificial intelligence and cloud computing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market. Artificial intelligence and cloud computing are playing an important role in changing the facets of the global motorcycle industry. Cloud computing and IoT offer numerous advantages that help motorcycle OEMs and tier-1 suppliers to deploy artificial intelligence for motorcycle applications.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the advantages associated with the use of motorcycle diagnostic scan tools as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market:

Global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market: Advantages associated with the use of motorcycle diagnostic scan tools

The global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market is growing in sync with the increasing sales of motorcycles. Increasing integration of electronics in motorcycle design and development is acting as a driver for the market. Additionally, the motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market is witnessing growth because of the advantages of such tools for the technicians and mechanics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive services, "Modern motorcycles make use of high-end electronics that perform crucial functions. Thus, the use of appropriate diagnostic scan tools is significant in case any such electronics-based system malfunctions. The need for such tools increases in case the motorcycle technician or mechanic is amateur."

Global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market: EMEA tops the market

This market research report segments the global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market based on tool type (PC-based and handheld) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

EMEA was the leading region for the global motorcycle diagnostic scan tools market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of more than 46%. It was followed by the Americas and APAC. APAC is expected to project the fastest growth during the forecast period and the market share of this region will increase by more than 9% by 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006400/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com