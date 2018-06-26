The "Europe Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Age-Related Macular Degeneration epidemiology, Age-Related Macular Degeneration diagnosed patients, and Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Age-Related Macular Degeneration derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Age-Related Macular Degeneration market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Age-Related Macular Degeneration prevalence, Age-Related Macular Degeneration diagnosis rate, and Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment rate for the period 2017 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Disease Definition

2. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in Europe

3. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in Germany

4. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in France

5. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in Spain

6. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in Italy

7. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

