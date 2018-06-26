The "Europe Acute Ishemic Stroke Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Acute Ishemic Stroke epidemiology, Acute Ishemic Stroke diagnosed patients, and Acute Ishemic Stroke treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Acute Ishemic Stroke derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Acute Ishemic Stroke, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Acute Ishemic Stroke market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Acute Ishemic Stroke prevalence, Acute Ishemic Stroke diagnosis rate, and Acute Ishemic Stroke treatment rate for the period 2017 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acute Ishemic Stroke: Disease Definition

2. Acute Ishemic Stroke Patient Flow in Europe

3. Acute Ishemic Stroke Patient Flow in Germany

4. Acute Ishemic Stroke Patient Flow in France

5. Acute Ishemic Stroke Patient Flow in Spain

6. Acute Ishemic Stroke Patient Flow in Italy

7. Acute Ishemic Stroke Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n2ckxx/europe_acute?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006427/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs