The "Europe Acute Heart Failure Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Acute Heart Failure epidemiology, Acute Heart Failure diagnosed patients, and Acute Heart Failure treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Acute Heart Failure derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Acute Heart Failure, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Acute Heart Failure market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Acute Heart Failure prevalence, Acute Heart Failure diagnosis rate, and Acute Heart Failure treatment rate for the period 2017 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acute Heart Failure: Disease Definition

2. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in Europe

3. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in Germany

4. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in France

5. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in Spain

6. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in Italy

7. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

