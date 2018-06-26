The "Europe Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Acute Myeloid Leukemia epidemiology, Acute Myeloid Leukemia diagnosed patients, and Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Acute Myeloid Leukemia market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Acute Myeloid Leukemia prevalence, Acute Myeloid Leukemia diagnosis rate, and Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment rate for the period 2017 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Disease Definition

2. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient Flow in Europe

3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient Flow in Germany

4. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient Flow in France

5. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient Flow in Spain

6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient Flow in Italy

7. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wbcb26/europe_acute?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006435/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Leukemia Drugs