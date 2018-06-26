The "Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $770 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Aging population is highly susceptible to cardiovascular diseases and, therefore, is the key factor driving the market growth. Additionally, shifting focus from effective treatment to preventive care has further added to the adoption of holter ECGs across the healthcare ecosystem.

However, lack of skilled professionals is a major factor restraining the market growth. Conversely, rise in demand for digital holter monitors among physicians and doctors is expected to propel the market growth.

Report Segmentation

Based on the Component, the Holter ECG Monitoring market is segmented into Wired Holter Monitor, Wireless Holter, and Holter Analysis System Software.

The Lead Type covered under the report includes Patch type single lead Holter monitors, 3 Lead Holter Monitor, 6 Lead Holter Monitor, 12 Lead Holter Monitor, and Other Lead Type.

Based on End-user, the marker is segmented into Hospital Clinic, Home Setting Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs), and Other End User.

Based on Regions, the Holter ECG Monitoring market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East Africa.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market

4. Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market by End-user

5. Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Lead Type

6. Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Region

7. Company Profiles

Schiller AG

Mindray Medical International Limited

BPL Medical Technologies

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Cardiac Science

Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Welch Allyn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qkkfdk/global_holter_ecg?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006437/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Imaging