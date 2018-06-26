The "Europe Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Acute Coronary Syndrome epidemiology, Acute Coronary Syndrome diagnosed patients, and Acute Coronary Syndrome treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Acute Coronary Syndrome derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Acute Coronary Syndrome market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Acute Coronary Syndrome prevalence, Acute Coronary Syndrome diagnosis rate, and Acute Coronary Syndrome treatment rate for the period 2017 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acute Coronary Syndrome: Disease Definition

2. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in Europe

3. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in Germany

4. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in France

5. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in Spain

6. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in Italy

7. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hn6vzn/europe_acute?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006442/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs