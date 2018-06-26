

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday said Wells Fargo Advisors LLC has agreed to pay $4 million penalty to settle charges of misconduct in the sale of financial products known as market-linked investments, or MLIs, to retail investors.



Wells Fargo agreed to return $930,377 of ill-gotten gains plus $178,064 of interest and to pay a $4 million penalty.



Wells Fargo also agreed to a censure and to cease and desist from committing or causing any violations and any future violations of certain antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws.



The SEC found that Wells Fargo generated large fees by improperly encouraging retail customers to actively trade the products, which were intended to be held to maturity.



The SEC found that Wells Fargo supervisors routinely approved these transactions despite internal policies prohibiting short-term trading or 'flipping' of the products.



