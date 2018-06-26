NFC Technology Innovators Earn Top Prizes at NFC Forum Awards Ceremony in London

Using NFC, 1TrueID Provides Anti-counterfeiting, Traceability Solutions; IoTize TapNLink Enables Instant IoT for Industrial Systems; eWATERPAY Creates Sustainable Water Systems in Developing Countries

The NFC Forum announced today the winners in its 2018 NFC Forum Innovation Awards Program. The winning entries were named at an awards ceremony held today at the NFC Forum all-member meeting during its day-long NFC Innovation Day in London. Nine finalists were selected from over 60 entries and one first-place winner was chosen for each category by a jury composed of global leaders and industry experts. Entries were judged on their innovation, commercial potential and usability as well as on the quality of design and implementation.

"NFC is truly a transformative technology for businesses and consumers worldwide. This year's NFC Innovation Award winners demonstrate the power, capability and adaptability of NFC technology. Whether NFC is used to combat counterfeiting, to deploy IoT in industrial environments or bring clean water to rural areas, NFC-enabled innovative solutions continue to improve and simplify businesses and people's lives," said Paula Hunter, executive director, NFC Forum, "I'd like to thank Thin Film Electronics ASA (Platinum Level) and NXP Semiconductors (Gold Level) for sponsoring the 2018 NFC Forum Innovation Award Celebration."

NFC Forum Innovation Award Program and Winners

The NFC Forum Innovation Award Program promotes the development and deployment of innovative and exemplary Near Field Communication (NFC) products, services and applications by innovators from around the world. From connected home, smart health, smart consumer, and automotive to "NFC for Good," Internet of Things, gaming, connected retail and transportation, each of the three award winners, one in each category, reveals new breakthroughs in its ability to take advantage of one or more of NFC technology's three modes: reader/writer, peer-to-peer, and card emulation.

Best In-Market Implementation

1TrueID SRL provides anti-counterfeiting and traceability solutions with the aim to become the first Internet Book of Things. Their solution is the first secure digital identity enabler distributed in a social blockchain environment using technologies like NFC. (Italy)

Best Emerging Concept

IoTize SAS 's TapNLink Instant IoT for Embedded Systems uses NFC technology for on-site maintenance tasks connecting equipment to smartphone-based user interfaces. (France)

NFC For Good and People' Choice Award Winner

eWATERpay uses NFC technology to collect money and dispense water to create sustainable water systems in developing countries. (UK)

The NFC Forum Innovation Award first-place winners received NFC Innovation Award trophies and will be featured on the NFC Forum website. All nine semi-finalists received an award certificate, global recognition and networking opportunities at the NFC Forum members meeting in London.

The NFC Forum would like to thank the NFC Forum Innovation Award distinguished panel of judges: Namrta Bangia, associate director, Global Mass Transit, a division of India Infrastructure Publishing Pvt Ltd (India); Laurie Beaver, research analyst, Business Insider Intelligence (USA); Bratindra Narayan Chakravorty, CEO, Rapid Transpay Pvt. Ltd. (India); Hsuan-hua Chang, CEO, Coach Seattle Inc. (USA); Lisa Seacat DeLuca, IBM Distinguished Engineer, IBM (USA); Dean Anthony Gratton, A technology futurist and columnist, Gratton Associates (United Kingdom); Will Hernandez, editor, Mobile Payments Today (USA); Richard G. Hopf, CTO, Speech Code GmbH (Austria); Ryan Martin, principal analyst, ABI Research (USA); Prashant Mehta, group vice president, Sapient Razorfish (India); Pierre Métivier, founder, NET-7 Innovation (France); Qunxing Tang(???), channel chief editor, PConline Mobile (China); Phil Sealy, principal analyst, ABI Research (United Kingdom); Claire Swedberg, senior editor, RFID Journal (USA); Vinnett Taylor, head of IoT Sales, Telefónica O2 UK (United Kingdom); Junko Yoshida, chief international correspondent, EE Times (Global)

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum's (www.nfc-forum.org) mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery, and device capability. The NFC Forum's Sponsor members include Apple Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Google, Inc., Intel, MasterCard Worldwide, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Visa Inc.

