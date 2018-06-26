Trintech, Inc.: EY Announces Teresa Mackintosh of Trintech as an Entrepreneur of The Year(R) 2018 Award Winner in the Southwest Region

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / EY announces that Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech, has received the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 - Award in the Technology Services category in the Southwest region. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Teresa Mackintosh was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. In addition, Teresa will be featured on the cover of D Magazine's CEO edition in July.



"Receiving an award as prestigious as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is truly an honor, as I view this award as a direct reflection of the incredible achievements my team has accomplished," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech. "Every one of my employees has played an integral part in helping me lead this company to double the business and triple our customer base in 2 short years. When you build a culture where people are challenged to achieve their true potential, extraordinary results will follow."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 32nd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

Howard Schultz - Starbucks Corporation Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal -Arista Networks Pierre Omidyar - eBay, Inc. Hamdi Ulukaya - Chobani Jodi Berg - Vitamix James Park - Fitbit Robert Unanue - Goya Foods J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. - Marriott International, Inc. Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner - LinkedIn Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynee Hedley, PhD, - TESARO, Inc.

As a Southwest region award winner, Teresa is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation, and Merrill Corporation.

About Trintech

Trintech, Inc. pioneered the development of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software to optimize the Record to Report process. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency ® , Adra®, Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS® help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across global financial organizations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Entrepreneur of the Year®

Entrepreneur of the Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of the Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

972-739-1680

Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.