OPTEC International, Inc.: OPTEC International Becomes Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer Product Line

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OPTI), a leading worldwide provider of green technologies, today announced the expansion of the exclusive International Distribution agreement to Worldwide Exclusive Distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer product lines now including the North America and United States Territories.

The definitive licensing agreement will allow the company to utilize its emerging direct sales, distributor network and e-commerce channels to sell the product throughout the world to the automotive and fuel generation markets.

Last month, OPTEC International signed a licensing agreement for the exclusive right to market and sell the OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer product line throughout the world, excluding North America. This new deal enables the company to further its product expansion goals and become the exclusive worldwide distributor of the products.

"Adding the U.S. and North America regions to our exclusive sales agreement represents an unbelievable market expansion opportunity," said Peter Sollenne, CEO of OPTEC International. "We are continuing to build our distribution channels for the Fuel Maximizer product line, and this agreement not only opens up a huge market for us but represents a significant stepping stone in reaching more distributors and consumers with this innovative solution."

OPTEC International has continued to make advances in becoming a worldwide provider of green technologies. The news of the North America exclusive licensing agreement comes on the heels of the company's formation of the OPTEC™ Power Generation Division to expand its Fuel Maximizer product line as a key part of the company's strategic expansion plans.

The OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer is a proprietary patented "plug-and-play" technology designed for use in modern, computer-controlled gasoline and diesel automobile and generator engines, which eliminates or substantially reduces harmful emission gases while simultaneously increasing performance and optimizing fuel economy.

