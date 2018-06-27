

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$5.10 billion, up from NZ$4.79 billion in April. Exports are called at NZ$5.25 billion, up from NZ$5.05 billion in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at NZ$100 million, down from NZ$263 million a month earlier.



New Zealand also will see June results for the business confidence and activity outlook indexes from ANZ; in May, their scores were -27.2 and +13.6, respectively.



China will provide May numbers for industrial profits; in April, profits surged 21.9 percent on year.



