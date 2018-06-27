

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, surrendering more than 45 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,845-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.



The global forecast is cautiously optimistic thanks to bargain hunting and a surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties and insurance companies.



For the day, the index fell 14.83 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 2,844.51 after trading between 2,803.79 and 2,850.24. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 8.87 points or 0.56 percent to end at 1,596.17.



Among the actives, Bank of China dropped 1.35 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 2.17 percent, China Construction Bank retreated 2.46 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 2.78 percent, China Life shed 0.36 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.92 percent, China Shenhua Energy plunged 2.10 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.93 percent, PetroChina added 0.27 percent and China Vanke plunged 3.59 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened with modest gains Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session.



The Dow added 30.31 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 24,283.11, the NASDAQ gained 29.62 points or 0.22 percent to 7,561.63 and the S&P was up 5.99 points or 0.22 percent to 2,723.06.



Bargain hunting contributed to initial strength on Wall Street, although traders seemed reluctant to pick up stocks amid lingering trade war concerns.



In economic news, the Conference Board reported an unexpected decline in consumer confidence in June.



Crude oil prices surged Tuesday after U.S. officials threatened sanctions on countries that continue to import oil from Iran. In response, WTI jumped more than 3 percent to climb above $70 per barrel.



Closer to home, China will provide May numbers for industrial profits later today; in April, profits surged 21.9 percent on year.



