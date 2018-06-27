

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said that it will no longer design or build its own aircraft to beam internet connectivity over regions with limited access, a project it has been working on since 2014.



Facebook is also closing its facility in the U.K. that managed drone design, development and testing. The social network was able to build and test the drone, called Aquila, but never managed to deploy it.



The Aquila project conducted two public, high-profile test flights of a prototype drone, the first of which in 2016 resulted in serious damage to the aircraft during its landing. Now, instead of building aircraft of its own, Facebook said it will now focus on working with partners on high-altitude internet delivery systems and on policy matters related to securing spectrum and establishing federal rules around the operation of such systems.



