

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) executive said Tuesday the company will change its political advertising policy to distinguish between journalism content and political advocacy in the 'coming days.'



Facebook's head of global news partnerships, Campbell Brown, said in an updated blog post that the social-media giant will divide its political ads archive into two sections -- one for ads promoting news stories about politics and one for ads promoting political candidates and issues.



Separately, Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy of Facebook, said that the company has given millions of people a voice all around the world - and it is important the conversations taking place on service every day are authentic.



As part of broader efforts to prevent abuse and ensure Facebook is a safe place for everyone, Facebook recently took down more than 10,000 fake Pages, Groups, and accounts in Mexico and across Latin America because they violated Community Standards. 'The content we've found broke our policies on coordinated harm and inauthentic behavior, as well as attacks based on race, gender or sexual orientation,' the company said.



Gleicher said, ' There is no place on Facebook for this kind of behavior - and we're investing heavily in both people and technology to keep bad content off our services. For example, we took down 837 million pieces of spam and 2.5 million pieces of hate speech and disabled 583 million fake accounts globally in the first quarter of 2018 - much of it before anyone reported the issue to Facebook. By using technology like machine learning, artificial intelligence and computer vision, we can proactively detect more bad actors and take action more quickly.'



