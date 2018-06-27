

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday despite the positive cues from Wall Street and a weaker yen as lingering worries about a global trade war weighed on investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 117.93 or 0.53 percent to 22,224.07, after touching a low of 22,205.34 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Canon is losing almost 4 percent and Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent, while Sony is advancing more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is down almost 1 percent and Honda is losing 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.6 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is lower by 0.7 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is rising more than 2 percent after the surge in crude oil prices to above $70 a barrel.



Among the market's best performers, Oji Holdings is rising almost 3 percent, while JXTG Holdings, Shiseido Co. and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are advancing almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Mitsui OSK Lines is losing almost 3 percent, while Tokai Carbon and Amada Holdings are lower by more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday with bargain hunting contributing to the initial strength, although traders seemed reluctant to pick up stocks amid lingering trade war concerns.



The Dow added 30.31 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 24,283.11, the Nasdaq gained 29.62 points or 0.22 percent to 7,561.63 and the S&P rose 5.99 points or 0.22 percent to 2,723.06.



The European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.29 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.05 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.61 percent.



Crude oil prices surged Tuesday after U.S. officials threatened sanctions on countries that continue to import oil from Iran. In response, WTI crude rose $2.45 or 3.6 percent to $70.53 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



