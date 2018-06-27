

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday with modest gains amid lingering trade war concerns and following the surge in crude oil prices to above $70 a barrel after U.S. officials threatened sanctions on countries that continue to import oil from Iran. Crude oil prices continued to rise in Asian trades.



The Australian market is modestly higher as the positive cues from Wall Street and higher commodity prices helped offset lingering trade war concerns. Gains by mining and oil stocks helped offset weakness in the banking sector.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 9.90 points or 0.16 percent to 6,207.50, off a high of 6,216.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 12.60 points or 0.20 percent to 6,304.70.



The major miners received a boost from higher iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is rising more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is up 0.3 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent, Oil Search is advancing more than 2 percent and Santos is gaining almost 3 percent after crude oil prices rose to above $70 a barrel overnight.



Woodside Petroleum's chief executive said that the company will decide soon whether to continue to invest in Sempra Energy's Port Arthur liquefied natural gas export project in Texas.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices touched a six-month low overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent, while Newcrest Mining is down 0.2 percent.



Banking stocks are mostly lower. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is higher by 0.2 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar slipped below the US$0.74 mark on Wednesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7396, down from US$0.7407 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is declining despite the positive cues from Wall Street and a weaker yen as lingering worries about a global trade war weighed on investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 117.93 or 0.53 percent to 22,224.07, after touching a low of 22,205.34 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Canon is losing almost 4 percent and Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent, while Sony is advancing more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is down almost 1 percent and Honda is losing 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.6 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is lower by 0.7 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is rising more than 2 percent after the surge in crude oil prices to above $70 a barrel.



Among the market's best performers, Oji Holdings is rising almost 3 percent, while JXTG Holdings, Shiseido Co. and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are advancing almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Mitsui OSK Lines is losing almost 3 percent, while Tokai Carbon and Amada Holdings are lower by more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also modestly higher, while Shanghai, South Korea and Hong Kong are all lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday with bargain hunting contributing to the initial strength, although traders seemed reluctant to pick up stocks amid lingering trade war concerns.



The Dow added 30.31 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 24,283.11, the Nasdaq gained 29.62 points or 0.22 percent to 7,561.63 and the S&P rose 5.99 points or 0.22 percent to 2,723.06.



The European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.29 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.05 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.61 percent.



Crude oil prices surged Tuesday after U.S. officials threatened sanctions on countries that continue to import oil from Iran. In response, WTI crude rose $2.45 or 3.6 percent to $70.53 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades Wednesday, crude oil is adding $0.18 or 0.26 percent to $70.71.



