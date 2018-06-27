SINGAPORE, June 27, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Mainboard listed TeleChoice International Limited ("TeleChoice" or the "Group"), a regional diversified provider and enabler of innovative infocommunications products and services, has opened two new concept stores in partnership with Huawei Consumer Business Group, a leading global provider of smart devices.Managed and operated by TeleChoice's wholly owned subsidiary, Planet Telecoms (S) Pte Ltd ("Planet Telecoms"), the latest stores will boost its retail network to 14 outlets in Singapore and further deepen its partnership with Huawei as it expands its services beyond distribution.Located at Jurong Point Shopping Centre and Lot One Shoppers' Mall, the two stores with a combined floor area spanning over 450 square feet, showcase a vast selection of smart devices including the latest smartphones, tablets, wearables as well as accessories. For all Huawei smartphones purchased locally, customers get to enjoy a two-year warranty period. In addition, customers who own the P and/or Mate series smartphones, can drop-off and collect their smartphones for maintenance and repair at the two concept stores as part of Huawei's HiCare Prestige programme.Ms Pauline Wong, Group Managing Director, Consumer Business Group, TeleChoice, said, "The new Huawei concept stores are situated in two of the busiest suburban malls with natural customer catchment, being strategically located near transport hubs that enjoy high footfalls. We are confident the concept stores will be a success as we provide residents in the area and beyond with alternative and competitive product offerings and a high level of service that befits Huawei as a significant player in the handset market."Mr Cheng Jiangfei, Managing Director of Huawei Singapore Consumer Business Group, said, "Our collaboration with Planet Telecoms underscores our confidence in their ability to make our concept stores a success, based on their strong track record and deep expertise in managing such retail stores. These new stores will further strengthen our brand presence in Singapore in line with our strategy to widen our market reach."Mr Vincent Lim, President of TeleChoice, said, "We are honoured that Huawei chose to partner with us in operating their concept stores. These new stores affirm our close working relationship with Huawei since we commenced working together in 2016. We will continue to support Huawei's plans to build superior customer experience and expand its retail presence with another two concept stores."Planet Telecoms is an integral part of TeleChoice's Consumer Business Group, and going forward, we remain committed to further add-value to our principals as well as to broaden our product and brand offerings to better serve the diverse needs of consumers."Planet Telecoms which started operations in 1998, has a strong retail network in key high consumer traffic locations throughout Singapore. Planet Telecoms is also StarHub's Exclusive Partner and manages several StarHub Platinum shops. For more information, please visit http://www.telechoice.com.sg/planet-touchpoints.htmlHuawei @ Jurong Point1 Jurong West Central 2B1-31 Jurong Point Shopping CentreSingapore 648886Huawei @ Lot 121 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4B1-01A Lot 1 Shoppers' MallSingapore 689812This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies and venues for the sale/distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, and governmental and public policy changes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events.ABOUT TELECHOICE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (REG. NO. 199802072R)TeleChoice International Limited ("TeleChoice") is a regional diversified provider and enabler of innovative info-communications products and services. Incorporated in Singapore on 28 April 1998 and listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 25 June 2004, TeleChoice is a subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd, an active investor in the Communications, Media and Technology space.TeleChoice offers a comprehensive suite of info-communications services and solutions for the Consumer and Enterprise Groups under three business divisions: Personal Communications Solutions Services ("PCS"), Info-Communications Technology Services ("ICT") and Network Engineering Services ("Engineering"). For more information, please visit www.telechoice.com.sg