

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM), a semiconductor company, announced Wednesday its cooperation with Taiwanese opto-electronics manufacturer LITE-ON Technology Corp. to bring ultra-low-power Sigfox-Verified Modules to the Internet of Things or IoT market.



LITE-ON's wireless communication modules WSG300S, WSG303S, WSG304S, and WSG306S have been officially accredited with 'Sigfox-Verified' certification and are ready for the booming market for IoT. The newest LITE-ON modules integrate RF and microcontroller technology from STMicroelectronics.



Benedetto Vigna, President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics, said, 'LITE-ON's proven experience in the module market is set to accelerate the adoption of ready-to-use Sigfox technology and Global Cloud connectivity for IoT applications.'



