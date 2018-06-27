€22.33M Raised

Regulatory News:

Xilam (Paris:XIL) (FR0004034072 XIL, eligible for the French PEA-PME investment scheme), a major European animation studio, today announced a very successful capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights through private placement, performed via the accelerated building of an order book.

In light of the strong demand, the Company issued 446,500 new shares each with a par value of €0.10, with a unit price of €50, including additional paid-in capital, for a total amount of €22.325 million, accounting for 9.09% of the Company's share capital after the transaction.

For reference, the stake of a shareholder owning 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the issue will stand at 0.91%.

These funds will be allocated to the implementation of a new post-2019/2020 expansion phase, acceleration of the Company's growing influence and examination of acquisition opportunities.

Subsequent to the capital increase, Marc du Pontavice, Chairman, CEO and founder of Xilam, retains 54.31% of the voting rights in the company.

The transaction was executed by decision of the Board of Directors on 26 June 2018 and of the Chief Executive Officer on 26 June 2018, in accordance with resolutions 19 and 20 as approved by the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 7 June 2018, and at a price reflecting a discount of 14.84% to the weighted average of the Company's share over the last three trading sessions prior to setting the issue price (€58.7121), and a 13.64% discount compared to share price at 26 June 2018 (€57.90).

The capital increase was carried out without pre-emptive subscription rights through private placement. Settlement/delivery of the new shares issued under the capital increase and their admittance to trading on Euronext Paris are scheduled for 29 June 2018. The new shares will bear current dividend rights and will be admitted for trading on the Euronext Paris under ISIN code FR0004034072- XIL.

Xilam's share capital will comprise 4,911,500 shares following settlement/delivery.

Transaction partners

EuroLand Corporate Transaction Advisor Raymond James Lead Arranger Bookrunner

In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's share offering in the context of this capital increase through private placement from qualified domestic and international investors on their own behalf in accordance with the regulatory conditions, does not give rise to an obligation to issue a prospectus for approval by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Detailed information about the Company, particularly as regards its business, results and related risk factors, are described in the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2017. This document is available together with other regulated information and all of the Company's press releases, on its website. (www.xilam.com)

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, creating, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1999 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and three feature films including strong brands such as Oggy the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, The Daltons and its first pre-school series, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital platforms, in particular garnering over 2.6 billion views on YouTube in 2017 alone, Xilam's programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.

Xilam is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris

PEA-eligible

SRD long-eligible

ISIN code: FR0004034072 Ticker: XIL

Disclaimer

In France, Xilam's share offering as described above will be provided exclusively through private placement, in compliance with Article L. 411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code and applicable regulatory provisions. It does not constitute a public offering within the meaning of Article L. 411-1 of the French Financial and Monetary Code. Accordingly, no prospectus will be issued nor subject to approval by the AMF.

For EEA Member States having transposed Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 (as amended, particularly by Directive 2010/73/EU, insofar as this directive was transposed in each Member State of the European Economic Area) (the "Prospectus Directive"), no action has been or will be undertaken to make a public offering of securities that would require the publication of a prospectus in one or more of the Member States.

This press release and the information contained herein constitute neither an offer to subscribe for or buy, nor or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for Xilam shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where the transaction may be subject to restrictions. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United Stated unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), it being specified that Xilam's shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and that Xilam does not intend to issue a public offering of securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

In some countries, the distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations. Any recipients of this press release must inform themselves of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

