People with a Nucleus 7 Sound Processor can now benefit from monitoring and direct control functionality on any compatible Android smartphone via the Nucleus Smart App*

New ForwardFocus feature allows users to 'switch off' background noise behind them to focus on a conversation

New research reveals the majority (77%) of UK baby boomers would be open to enhancing their senses through technology**

Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH), the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, has today announced the release of the Nucleus Smart App for Android, offering greater connectivity than ever before for people in the UK living with disabling hearing loss.

Users of the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor can now control their hearing with the Nucleus Smart App* from a compatible Android device. Users may also access a range of new features such as the ability to 'switch off' distracting background noise and focus on the conversation in front of them. From locating a lost or misplaced sound processor using the Find My Processor feature, through to confidently tracking progress with the Hearing Tracker feature, users can experience unprecedented connectivity and performance.

Jan Janssen, Chief Technology Officer, Cochlear explained that since the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor was first launched in 2017 as the world's first Made for iPhone cochlear implant sound processor,1*** Cochlear has been working to extend the benefits of its industry leading technology to Android smartphone users, and bring new features to existing users.

"Embracing digital technologies that enhance the experience and hearing performance for people who rely on our products is a key focus of our product innovation. With the launch of the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor last year, we were the first in our industry to introduce a Made for iPhone cochlear implant sound processor, still the only one to offer direct streaming from a compatible Apple device. Now we're pleased to offer Android users the ability to use the Nucleus Smart App to track their hearing and access new features. We are committed to giving people who are living with disabling hearing loss greater choices when it comes to controlling their hearing experience," said Janssen.

The results of a UK survey** released today revealed that 58% of baby boomers (age 55 and over) would manage disabling hearing loss through technological intervention. The Nucleus 7 Sound Processor was created to meet this demand for seamless and convenient management of hearing loss through hearing performance features and enhanced connectivity.

Along with the release of the Nucleus Smart App for Android, Cochlear has added a first-of-its kind control feature called ForwardFocus. This user-activated control feature allows the wearer to hear better in challenging listening environments such as a busy restaurant. When switched on, ForwardFocus reduces distracting noise coming from behind a person so they can more easily enjoy a face-to-face conversation.2

"ForwardFocus is designed for users who want to manage their hearing in very noisy situations, and enhance it in situations where even people without hearing loss would struggle. It's anticipated that this will resonate with the 62% of the baby boomers surveyed who say the enhancement they would most want from their hearing technology is the ability to block out or 'switch off' background noise and focus in on a specific sound. ForwardFocus allows users to listen to a specific sound source near them such as hearing a friend across the table in a noise restaurant," Janssen said.

Additional insights from the survey include baby boomers' concerns about how hearing loss could negatively impact them:

Nearly two-thirds of baby boomers (63%) felt age related hearing loss could negatively impact their ability to socialise with their friends and family

More than half (58%) of respondents reported concern that age related hearing loss could negatively impact their experience of everyday sounds (e.g. the sounds of nature such as birdsong, chatter/ laughter etc.)

"These survey results suggest disabling hearing loss is something baby boomers are aware of and they are prepared to consider technology interventions appropriate for their needs. This is very positive as hearing loss is often not thought of as debilitating issue. In fact in adulthood, it is associated with greater unemployment, increased risk of poor health and depression," Tracey Twomey, Consultant Clinical Scientist, Nottingham Auditory Implant Programme and Chair of the British Cochlear Implant Group.

"We know that people with disabling hearing loss can withdraw in social situations when they find it difficult to hear and feel unable to participate. That is why advances in technology that may help them to feel confident in situations that may be otherwise challenging are welcome," added Ms Twomey.

Increasingly, evidence is showing cochlear implants for adults as an effective intervention for a much wider group of candidates than had previously been thought.3 Today more than 450,000 people around the world can hear thanks to Cochlear's technology.4 The company's cochlear implants are the most reliable in the industry, 5 which is one of many reasons why more people choose a Cochlear hearing solution than any other brand.5

The Nucleus 7 Sound Processor is now available for the first time to people with a Nucleus 24 Series Implant.6 This means thousands more people from all over the world living with disabling hearing loss will be able to choose a Nucleus 7 Sound Processor for the first time.

For additional information about the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor please visit www.hearyourway.com

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

Cochlear is the global leader in implantable hearing solutions. The company has a global workforce of more than 3,500 people and invests more than AUD$150 million a year in research and development. Products include hearing systems for cochlear implants, bone conduction implants and acoustic implants, which are designed to treat a range of moderate to profound types of hearing loss. Over 450,000 people of all ages, across more than 100 countries, now hear because of Cochlear. www.cochlear.com

Notes to the editor:

* The Nucleus Smart App is compatible with iPhone 5 (or later) and iPod 6th generation devices (or later) running iOS 10.0 or later. To use the Nucleus Smart App for Android, your device will need to run Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or later and support Bluetooth 4.0 or later. For a list of verified devices visit http://www.nucleussmartapp.com/android

** About the YouGov Omnibus Survey

2,206 UK adults, of which 925 were aged >55 years were surveyed during May 2018. Data was compiled and analysed by research agency YouGov. The survey was carried out online. While the survey cannot be applied wholly to the general population, it does effectively measure the preferences and opinions of adults >55 years who may have age related hearing loss or may go on to develop hearing loss.

The Nucleus 7 Sound Processor is compatible with iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch), iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPad mini, iPad (4th generation) and iPod touch (6th generation) using iOS 10.0 or later.

About Hearing Loss

Hearing loss represents a significant global health burden with 466 million people living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, and this figure is projected to grow to 900 million one in every 10 people by 2050.7 In the United Kingdom it is estimated 750,000 people are living with severe to profound hearing loss.8 According to the World Health Organization, there are approximately 72 million people who could potentially benefit from the use of a hearing device, such as a cochlear implant or hearing aid.9

About the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor

The Nucleus 7 Sound Processor is the world's smallest and lightest behind-the-ear cochlear implant sound processor.10 In 2018 the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor received international acknowledgement from leading design and technology award bodies. This includes a Red Dot for Product Design 2018 and a Good Design Award Best in Class in the Product Design category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation.

This media release is only intended for audiences in the United Kingdom.

Please seek advice from your medical practitioner or health professional about treatments for hearing loss. They will be able to advise on a suitable solution for the hearing loss condition. All products should be used only as directed by your medical practitioner or health professional. Not all products are available in all countries. Please contact your local Cochlear representative: www.cochlear.com

