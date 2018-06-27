Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc(the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 June 2018 it purchased for cancellation 2,987 Income Shares of £0.25 each at a price of £22.50 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Income Shares in issue is 8,097,721. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

