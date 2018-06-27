National Milk Records Plc - Completion of Reduction of Capital
London, June 26
27 June 2018
NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC
("NMR" or the "Company")
Completion of Reduction of Capital
National Milk Records plc, the leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce that the Company's proposed reduction of capital described in the circular to shareholders published on 16 May 2018 (the "Reduction of Capital"), was approved by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the "Court") on 26 June 2018. The Court order approving the Reduction of Capital has now been registered with the Registrar of Companies and the Reduction of Capital has now become effective.
Accordingly, pursuant to the Reduction of Capital becoming effective, the Company's issued share capital now comprises 21,239,702 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.25p each. This is the same number of issued shares as before the Reduction of Capital, although the nominal value has changed.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.