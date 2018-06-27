JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Appointment of Director

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44



Appointment of a Director and

Retirement of Director



27 June 2018

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that Sharon Parr has joined the Board of the Company with effect from today. The Company also announces it is intended that Patrick Firth will retire from the Board in due course following a transitional period and at which time, Sharon will assume the role of chair of the Audit Committee.

The Board thanks Patrick for his substantial contribution to the Company over the last 10 years and wishes him well in the future.

Sharon is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales having qualified with Deloitte and Touche in the UK. After spending time with Deloitte in the USA and British Virgin Islands she relocated to Guernsey with them in 1999. In addition she is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners. Sharon completed a private equity backed MBO of the trust and estate division of Deloitte, Walbrook, in 2003 and sold it to Barclays Wealth in 2007. As well as being Managing Director of Barclays Wealth, Sharon was also appointed global head of the trust and fund administration businesses comprising over 450 staff in 10 countries. In 2011 Sharon stepped down from her executive roles to focus on other areas and interests but has maintained directorships in several different companies.

The Directors are very pleased to have attracted Sharon to the Board and are confident that the Company will benefit from her extensive experience.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Sharon's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Current directorships

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited

Past directorships

None

Ends

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Jack Rodway

FTI Consulting +44 (0)20 3727 1143 / 3319 5726 David Zalaznick

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. +1 212 485 9410 Paul Ford

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 745383



About JZCP

JZ Capital Partners ("JZCP") is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI's experts work with the existing management of microcap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.