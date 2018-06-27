Syncona Limited - Publication of 2018 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Syncona Limited

Publication of 2018 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

27 June 2018

Syncona Limited ("Syncona"), a leading healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science, today announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018 ("2018 Annual Report"). In addition, Syncona has published its Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018 and a circular relating to the 2018 Dividend.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, these documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Copies of these documents, together with the Form of Proxy for use in connection with the 2018 Annual General Meeting, Charitable Allocation Form and Cash Election Form, are available electronically on Syncona's website at www.synconaltd.com/investor-relations. Printed copies of these documents are also being posted to shareholders where requested.

Syncona's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:30am on 31 July 2018 at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL.

About Syncona:

Syncona is a leading FTSE250 healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science. Our vision is to deliver transformational treatments to patients in truly innovative areas of healthcare while generating superior returns for shareholders.

We seek to partner with the best, brightest and most ambitious minds in science to build globally competitive businesses.

We take a long-term view, underpinned by a deep pool of capital, and are established leaders in the development of genetic medicine, particularly gene and cell therapy. We focus on delivering dramatic efficacy for patients in areas of high unmet need.