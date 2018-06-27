

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profit growth moderated marginally in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Industrial profits surged 21.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 21.9 percent increase in April.



In the first five months of this year, industrial profits advanced 16.5 percent annually compared with a 15.0 percent rise in the first four months.



Earnings at state-owned firms surged 28.7 percent and private firm's profits climbed by 10.6 percent in the January to May period.



