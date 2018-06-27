Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-27 / 07:39 *Instone gains a renowned investor for the west.side in Bonn with Corpus Sireo Real Estate* *- *_Sale of developed commercial sites with building approval goes according to schedule _ _- Instone's compelling concept will become the main foundation for further development_ _- Total potential of over 40,000 square metres of gross floor space for commercial use_ _- Instone pushes ahead with overall development of the contemporary urban quarter and will itself be realising more than 550 rental and owner-occupied apartments as well as attractive communal areas _ *Essen/Bonn, 27 June 2018: *Listed residential development company Instone Real Estate has sold the commercial sites in Bonn's west.side development according to schedule as part of its corporate strategy. The buyer is the experienced real estate fund and asset manager Corpus Sireo Real Estate. As part of Swiss Life Asset Managers the company is active throughout Germany as a project developer for residential and commercial real estate and will be developing around 40,000 square metres of gross floor space independently. Corpus Sireo will be building upon Instone's convincing development concept. The parties have agreed to maintain discretion about the purchase price. With this sale, Instone has achieved the next milestone in the development of this urban quarter after successfully obtaining building permission for the overall site. As recently as May 2018, the Essen-based residential developer sold 275 rental apartments to Bayerische Versorgungskammer. With the realisation of around 275 contemporary condominiums, the development of the urban quarter is drawing to a close. Development works were launched in March 2018, and construction on the first lot of rental apartments will begin in the fourth quarter of 2018. By the end of 2021, almost 85 percent of all apartments will have changed hands as scheduled. Stefan Dahlmanns, Instone branch manager for North Rhine-Westphalia, says: "Corpus Sireo Real Estate is an investor and project developer with extensive expertise in commercial development. Other very important factors in the decision to sell the commercial sites and to embark on this future collaboration were Corpus Sireo's regional competence and its experience with other projects in Bonn. We're delighted that we have been able to gain another renowned company with roots in the Rhineland for our west.side project before construction on the first buildings has even begun. This gives credence to our integrated development strategy for the urban quarter." Anett Barsch, Managing Director of Corpus Sireo Real Estate's development division, explains: "The future viability of the west.side urban quarter concept is what makes it so compelling, which is why it will be a key driver in our development of the commercial sites. We are looking forward to a neighbourly cooperation with Instone on the west.side development. This is where a new Bonn neighbourhood with a high level of sustainability will emerge, one of the most attractive projects in the Rhineland. As a result we are now, in addition to the redevelopment of the Zurich area, engaged in another highlight project in the federal city." Andreas Gräf, CDO of the Instone Real Estate Group, adds: "Within a short period of time we have been able to win over two renowned investors for our west.side project. This doesn't just prove how attractive and sustainable our development concept is, but also demonstrates the benefits that Bonn provides as a location from both an economic perspective and in terms of quality of life." *About Instone Real Estate (IRE)* Instone Real Estate is one of Germany's leading residential developers. Instone develops modern urban multi-family and residential buildings and refurbishes listed buildings for residential use. Instone develops and markets flats for owner-occupiers, private investors and institutional investors. In 27 years, we have successfully developed more than one million square metres. Around 300 employees work at eight locations nationwide. As of 31 March 2018, Instone's project portfolio consisted of 45 development projects with an expected total sales volume of around EUR 3.4 billion and more than 8,000 units. Since February 2018, Instone has been listed in the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Press contact Instone Real Estate* c/o RUECKERCONSULT GmbH Franziska Jenkel Wallstraße 16 10179 Berlin, Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 2844987 -61 Fax: +49 (0)30 2844987-99 Email: instone@rueckerconsult.de *CORPUS SIREO Real Estate* CORPUS SIREO is an award-winning multidisciplinary real estate service provider. The company acts as a fund and asset manager, investor and project developer in Germany and other European countries. It also acts as a co-investment partner for pan-European real estate investments. CORPUS SIREO has around 560 employees at 10 locations in Germany and Luxembourg and is part of Swiss Life Asset Managers. With companies in Switzerland, France and Germany, Swiss Life Asset Managers has real estate assets under management with a total value of EUR69.2 billion (as of 31 December 2017). CORPUS SIREO manages special funds with a current volume of EUR3.1 billion. 