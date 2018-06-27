

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly higher on Wednesday, although markets may struggle for direction as the session progresses.



Trade worries persist after the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill to tighten foreign investment rules amid concerns over China's unfair trade and intellectual property practices.



Asian stocks are broadly lower amid jitters over trade conflicts. The dollar weakened against the yen, euro and pound while crude prices extended gains in Asian trade after surging by more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the U.S. asked all countries to stop importing oil from Iran.



Declining production in Venezuela and elsewhere at a time of high global demand also exerted upward pressure on oil prices.



On the data front, the Financial Stability Report from the Bank of England is due later today, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



U.S. markets rose overnight as technology stocks rebounded from heavy losses in the previous session and energy stocks also moved higher amid the rally in oil prices.



On the economic front, consumer confidence and house price data disappointed investors. The Dow inched up 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 percent.



European stocks moved sideways on Tuesday before ending on a mixed note on renewed concerns about a global trade war.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed little changed with a positive bias. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index finished marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.4 percent.



