

Oxford Technology VCT PLC



Update for the quarter ending 31 May 2018



Oxford Technology VCT PLC ('OT1') presents its quarterly update for the period commencing 1 March 2018.



The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation of OT1's portfolio as at 31 May 2018.



The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 May 2018 was 51.2p. This is a fall of 1.2p from the previously published NAV for the period ending 28 February 2018. The fall in NAV was primarily due to a fall in the bid price of Scancell (14.0p to 13.0p).



The total return to shareholders including previous dividends of 55.0p per share is now 106.2p per share.



The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 5,431,655.



The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 31 May 2018 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.



27 June 2018



Enquiries: Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Oxford Technology VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



0664020R23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX