

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) reported that its overall trading is consistent with expectations at the time of the first quarter trading statement in April. Group revenue for the half year is expected to have increased by 11% at constant exchange rates due to underlying growth of approximately 5% and an impact from acquisitions, net of disposals, of approximately 6%. The Group noted that currency translation movements are expected to have reduced the constant exchange revenue growth by approximately 6%. The Group said, as anticipated, the underlying revenue growth has returned to more normal levels during the second quarter of 2018.



Bunzl also announced that it has recently sold its marketing services business in the UK which has annual revenue of 46 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX