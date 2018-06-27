

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drug makers Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced Wednesday positive results from the randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 SOLO-1 trial of LYNPARZA (olaparib) tablets for ovarian cancer.



Based upon these data, AstraZeneca and Merck plan to initiate discussions with health authorities regarding regulatory submissions.



LYNPARZA met primary endpoint of progression-free survival in women with BRCA-Mutated or BRCAm advanced ovarian cancer and showed a safety profile consistent with previous trials.



The companies said LYNPARZA is the only PARP Inhibitor to demonstrate significant activity in the first-line maintenance setting.



Women with BRCAm advanced ovarian cancer treated first-line with LYNPARZA maintenance therapy had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival compared to placebo. The safety and tolerability profile of LYNPARZA was consistent with previous trials.



The companies added that the ongoing GINECO/ENGOTov25 Phase 3 trial, PAOLA-1, is testing the effect of LYNPARZA in combination with bevacizumab as a first-line maintenance treatment in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of their BRCA status. Results are expected in 2019.



