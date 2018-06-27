

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L), in its pre-close trading statement, said that the majority of the Group's operations have had better than anticipated order intake and are expected to deliver half-year revenue and operating performances broadly in line with management expectations.



Herley, however, continues to be impacted by cost overruns on development contracts, which are partly customer driven. While Herley anticipates some recovery in the second half of the year, management now anticipate that the expectations for the Group's operating profit at constant currencies for the full year will be reduced by 4 million pounds-6 million pounds.



The order book at 972 million pounds at the end of May was strong with the opening order cover for the second half expected to be higher than in recent years. It continues to expect to see organic revenue growth.



The Group's cash performance will be more heavily weighted to the second half of the year. For the full year, current expectations are for cash conversion of 70-75%. This is due to increased working capital requirements given the higher order book and revenue.



The overall market background for Ultra is more positive, reflecting in particular the improving US defence market.



The company said it will publish its interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2018 on 6 August 2018.



