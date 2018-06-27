Stockholm, June 27, 2018- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Net Gaming Europe AB's shares (short name: NETG) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. Net Gaming Europe ("Net Gaming") belongs to the consumer services sector and is the 47th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Net Gaming owns, operates and develops high-quality online comparison sites for the purpose of channelling user traffic to the company's customers - primarily iGaming operators. Within the Group, approximately 130 comparison sites are operated in 30 countries. Net Gaming generates user traffic through the sites, mainly to global iGaming operators. Net Gaming was founded in 2005, has just over 80 employees and is headquartered in Malta. For more information, please visit www.netgaming.se. "I am happy that we were quickly and efficiently approved for a list switch to Nasdaq First North Premier," said Marcus Teilman, CEO Net Gaming. "This is a natural step on the path to our long-term goal of a larger move to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market." "We congratulate Net Gaming on its successful Nasdaq First North Premier listing," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We continue to see a strong inflow of iGaming companies looking to list in Stockholm, and today's listing underlines that trend." Net Gaming Europe AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------