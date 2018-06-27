

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) reported that its first-quarter Group total sales were up 3.2%. UK total sales growth was 3.5%, while UK like-for-like sales were down 1.3%, for the period. Premier Inn UK total accommodation sales were up 4.3% driven by investment in new hotels. Costa UK total sales growth was 5.2%, for the period.



Alison Brittain, Whitbread PLC Chief Executive, said: 'We expect to deliver in-line with expectations for the full year and we continue to make strong progress on our efficiency programme.'



In April 2018, Whitbread committed to demerge Costa from Whitbread as fast as practical and appropriate to optimise value for shareholders. The Group said constructive early steps have been taken in preparation for the demerger and good progress continues to be made on the core infrastructure and efficiency work that was already underway.



