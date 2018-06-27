

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc (ITV.L) announced Wednesday that Ian Griffiths, Chief Operating Officer and Group Finance Director, has advised the Board of his intention to retire in the next 12 months.



The company will now commence the search for his successor. Griffiths will continue with his existing responsibilities until a successor has been appointed.



Griffiths started his career in 1988 with Ernst & Young in 1988, and moved to media group EMAP plc in 1994. He joined ITV in September 2008 as Group Finance Director. In April 2017, Griffiths took on additional responsibilities and was appointed Group Chief Operating Officer.



Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive, said, 'Ian leaves ITV in strong financial health. He has helped me steer the strategy refresh and will continue to be involved in embedding the implementation over the next few months.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX