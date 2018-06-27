

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence weakened in June after improving in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence dropped to 23.0 in June from 24.8 in May.



Compared with May, expectations concerning Finland's economy and general unemployment development weakened, but were still on a good level.



Consumers' views on their own economy and household's saving possibilities in turn improved slightly in June.



Consumers estimated in June that consumer prices would go up by 1.8 percent over the next 12 months.



In June, 43 percent of consumers thought the time was favorable for buying durable goods, while 70 percent of them considered saving worthwhile.



The survey was conducted among 1,157 households between June 2 and 18.



