Students in Albacete, Johannesburg and Singapore spend the least on their rent

Student.com, the world's largest marketplace for student accommodation, today released the latest edition of its annual student rent spend analysis Cities in Focus: 2018 Global Student Accommodation Indicator. The report, which this year analyses how much students spend on rent in 125 cities, reveals that students in Albacete ($60), Johannesburg ($76) and Singapore ($94) spend the least on their rent. After Singapore, the least expensive countries, based on average national weekly rent spend, are Spain ($136) and Canada ($159).

In terms of where students spend the most on their rent, Boston ($464), New York ($402) and London ($339) rank as the world's top three most expensive cities. The most expensive country is Australia ($255), where students spend approximately 19 percent above the global average ($214), followed by the UK ($212) and the US ($204).

"Globally, students are becoming savvier when searching for and booking accommodation. They have greater access to information and resources, and are generally able to gain a quicker understanding of the options available to them in their study destination," commented Luke Nolan, Founder and CEO, Student.com. "In cities with a wide range of student housing options, we're seeing an increasing number of providers becoming aware of the need to price competitively and consider offering additional incentives to students from group discounts to cashback offers."

In addition to the global rankings, the report also includes country data in local currencies for Australia, Canada, France, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Top 10 Least Expensive Cities (Global)

City Country Average Weekly Rent Spend (USD) 1 Albacete Spain $60 2 Johannesburg South Africa $76 3 Singapore Singapore $94 4 Murcia Spain $96 5 Granada Spain $101 6 Tallahassee United States $109 7 Athens, GA United States $110 8= Columbia, MO United States $111 8= Alcalá de Henares Spain $111 10 Derby United Kingdom $115

Top 10 Most Expensive Cities (Global)

City Country Average Weekly Rent Spend (USD) 1 Boston United States $464 2 New York United States $402 3 London United Kingdom $339 4 Sydney Australia $305 5 Seattle United States $281 6 Providence United States $278 7 San Diego United States $275 8 Oxford United Kingdom $271 9 Dublin Ireland $269 10= Cambridge United Kingdom $257 10= Los Angeles United States $257

To view the full report, visit: https://www.student.com/articles/accommodation-indicator-2018

Methodology

The results in this report are gleaned from a representative sample size of more than 12,000 students who booked accommodation in 125 cities around the world via Student.com between 1 November 2016 and 31 October 2017. Rental prices in the global rankings were converted into US Dollars at the time of booking, based on current exchange rates.

