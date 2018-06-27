

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased more than expected in April, survey figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.7 percent in April from 4.0 percent in January. The rate was expected to fall to 3.8 percent.



Unemployment declined by 7,000 from January to 104,000 in April, which was clearly within the LFS margin of error, the statistical office said.



The rate for April indicates average for March to May and January reflects December to February period.



