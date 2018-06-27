AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

AECI LIMITED

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION ("PIC")

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that AECI has received formal notification that the PIC has acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by the PIC now amounts to 15,354% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

27 June 2018

